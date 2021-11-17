VIRAL: Spine-chilling photos of 3 cobras from Maharashtra forest surface, netizens react

Nature can be beautiful but also terrifying at times to some. The forests of India are filled with beautiful sights, with thousands of species of plants and animals residing without human interference. Some of these animals can also provide a major scare to most people not familiar with wildlife.

Various photos of forests and natural habitats of animals have the tendency of taking our breath away, with wonder and fear. Another such photo recently surfaced on social media, which made the netizens mesmerized and terrified at the same time.

A photo of three cobras intertwined on the cut-down stump of a tree recently went viral on the internet, gathering mixed reactions from social media users. Some called them beautiful, while other users called said that they’d rather stay away from such creatures.

Blessings...

When three cobras bless you at the same time.

:Rajendra Semalkar. pic.twitter.com/EZCQTumTwT — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) November 16, 2021

The photos of the three cobras were posted by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. The photos showed the three black cobras looking menacing and on guard. The photo instantly went viral and sparked a string of reactions from netizens.

Officer Nanda uploaded the picture on Twitter along with the caption, “Blessings... When three cobras bless you at the same time.” However, one Twitter user replied to the photo and said, “I would have disappeared from that place the next nanosecond.”

I would have disappeared from that place the next nanosecond ! —Sridevi Jagadeesh (@SriviKrish) November 16, 2021

Another user said, “Khoobsurati magar door se - paas me sirf paseena ayega darr se (They are beautiful but only from a distance. From up close, it would only lead to fear-induced sweating).” The photo was uploaded on Tuesday, and has over three thousand likes and replies.

Appreciating the three snakes, a user said, “Wow! They are simply beautiful yet intense and fierce, almost divine!” Another Twitter user posted, “Following forest officers on Twitter gives us unique opportunity to access or view pictures and places that common man can hardly travel in his lifetime. Thanks for sharing such pictures.”