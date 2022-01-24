Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

VIRAL: Sahara Desert receives snowfall in fifth time 40 years, leaves netizens mesmerised

Many studies have pointed out that it is due to climate change that the Sahara Desert has grown by 10 per cent than what it was nearly a century ago

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 24, 2022, 09:39 AM IST

VIRAL: Sahara Desert receives snowfall in fifth time 40 years, leaves netizens mesmerised


Images of snowfall on the Sahara Desert have shocked the people on the internet and also raised a concern regarding global warming.  

The Sahara Desert is known as the world’s driest desert with temperatures going up to 50 degrees and is also considered as one of the hottest places on earth. 

The photos of the snow-clad sand dunes were taken by photographer Karim Bouchetata last week when the snow first fell creating beautiful icy patterns. When the desert witnessed the snowfall, the temperature had plummeted to -2 degrees. 

But this is not the first time that the region has witnessed a snowfall. This phenomenon has taken place a handful of times in the past 40 years - 1979, 2017, 2018 and 2021.

Here are some pictures: 

Even though it was a wonderful wonderland experience for netizens, some were also concerned as to why this happened in the first place. Many questioned if this was happening because of global warming?

Climate change is real and has managed to wreak havoc across many African countries with soaring temperatures. 

Notably, many studies have pointed out that it is due to climate change that the Sahara Desert has grown by 10 per cent than what it was nearly a century ago. ​​

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.