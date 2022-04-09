Viral: Man turns his rickshaw into mobile mini rooftop garden

As summers are here, several parts of the country are witnessing extreme heat. People often look for several options, especially while stepping out of the home to beat the heat. One such thing was done by a rickshaw driver.

He has done a cool jugaad on his vehicle in order to save himself and his passengers from heat. And a picture of the man with his rickshaw is going viral these days.

The image shows the driver of the rickshaw sitting on his vehicle whose roof is covered with grass. Moreover, a few potted plants are also kept on the side of the vehicle.

The innovative makeover caught the attention of former Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme, Erik Solheim, who then shared the picture on Twitter.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "This Indian man grew grass on his rickshaw to stay cool even in the heat. Pretty cool indeed!"

This Indian man grew grass on his rickshaw to stay cool even in the heat. Pretty cool indeed! pic.twitter.com/YnjLdh2rX2 Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) April 4, 2022

However, it is unknown when the picture was captured and where it is from. The picture was first shared back in 2021.

After being shared, the post has gathered more than 21,000 likes and over 2,000 retweets.

Besides, the maximum temperature in Delhi touched 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday for the first time this season, according to the Safdarjung weather observatory.

This was five degrees above the normal or long period average for this time of the year.

