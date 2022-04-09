As lemon price surges, netizens react with hilarious memes

After multiple rises in prices of petrol, diesel and other fuels, now price of lemon has also gone up.

The price hike in lemon comes as several parts of India are witnessing a heatwave. During summer, nimbu paani has always been one of the best drinks people take to cool themselves down.

In Delhi’s INA market, the price of lemons was at a whopping Rs 350/kg on Thursday. While in Noida, lemons were selling for up to Rs 280/kg on Thursday. Demand and supply factors have been named as the reason for the increase in lemon prices.

READ | Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath announces employees will get bonus on losing weight

"The prices have gone really high. Earlier, we used to purchase a whole lemon sack for Rs 700 which now costs Rs 3,500. We are selling a single lemon for Rs 10 and nobody is ready to buy it. Nobody is ready to accept that the prices have gone up and are leaving without the purchase of the lemons," a vendor told ANI.

Now after the huge price hike in lemons, netizens are reacting to it, and as a result, memes and jokes on lemon started trending on Twitter.

Check out the memes below:

Band breakup ft Nimbu Mirchi after soaring LemonPrice pic.twitter.com/kJgfXVyIpA Prabhat Pandey (pandeyprabhat_) April 8, 2022