Horse travels via local train in West Bengal - Check out VIRAL photo

A photo of a horse standing onboard a crowded local train in West Bengal recently went viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 08, 2022, 03:54 PM IST

Train journeys are without a doubt the most memorable, with everything from chatty, unpleasant passengers to 'channa'-sellers adding to the fun. However, have you ever heard of a horse taking a railway ride? A photo of a horse standing onboard a crowded local train in West Bengal recently went viral. The railways, on the other hand, have not yet confirmed the image's validity and have started an investigation to first fact-check the picture and then figure out how this happened.

The photo was reportedly taken on a Sealdah-Diamond Harbour down local train, according to reports. He was accompanied by his owner, who was also present. While small animals are common aboard West Bengal's local trains, the horse in the viral photo is hardly a small animal, and is assumed to be coming back after performing in a race in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas.

 

 

The photo went viral and was shared by a large number of people on social media. Pooja Mehta, a Zee News/WION channel reporter from West Bengal, Bangladesh's North-East, also shared this photo on Twitter.

Passengers complained to the man boarding the train with his massive horse, but he brushed it off and made room for himself and his horse, according to reports. An official of Eastern Railways said that they had seen the photo as well, but that they were unaware of whether anything similar had occurred.

