Viral! 'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban Badyakar receives Rs 3 lakh from company that remixed his song

Bhuban Badyakar, a hard-working but skilled peanut seller from Birbhum, West Bengal, created the ‘Kacha Badam’ song as a marketing tool to promote his business. Little did he know that his song will fetch him Rs 3 lakh someday.

The peanut seller who has now become a viral sensation across the internet has received received Rs 3 lakh from Godhulibela Music, the label that first remixed his original song.

When the song first went viral on the internet, netizens raised concerns about the financial well-being of this man who was barely managing his needs. Many people said that he was not getting the credit that he deserved being the original creator of the song.

"We signed a deal with Bhuban da for Rs 3 lakhs today and he was paid Rs 1.5 in cheque. He will be paid the remaining next week. It was a long time due to him," said Gopal Ghose of Godhulibela Music to a leading daily.

The viral song has led Badyakar to get felicitation by the West Bengal police and an official video on YouTube that features him.