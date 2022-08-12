UK police caught thief hiding inside teddy bear, netizens react to viral post

Photo: Facebook

A strange event that occurred in the United Kingdom showed how a thief attempted to hide himself within a stuffed teddy bear. UK police discovered Joshua Dobson, the 18-year-old criminal, in an unusual and odd way.

The thief was accused of stealing a car and escaping the police, which prompted him to hide in a large stuffed animal.

In a social media post, Greater Manchester Police stated that 18-year-old Joshua Dobson had been sought after since May for stealing a car and refuelling it without paying.

Last month, when police went to his house to take him into custody, they discovered a large teddy bear that didn't seem quite lifeless.

Facebook post by Greater Manchester Police has gone viral and recieved around 2,000 likes and over 2,400 user shared the post. Users on social media made hilarious remarks about the incident, one user wrote, "He will only get the bear essentials in jail". Another said, "Apprehended by officers on paw patrol".

