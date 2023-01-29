Viral: Fan calls Rohan Bopanna's wife 'Most Beautiful Woman', tennis star reply wins hearts

screengrab

Tennis players Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza, both from India, lost in the Friday mixed-doubles final of the Australian Open. Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani of Brazil defeated Bopanna and Sania in straight sets (6-7, 2-6) at Rod Laver Arena. Sania's Grand Slam career came to an end with the game as well. For Sania's final match, her family, including her son Izhaan, was present at Melbourne Park. Bopanna's wife and children were also seen supporting the Indian duo.

Following the game, a fan called Bopanna's wife as the "most beautiful woman" on Twitter. Bopanna replied, "I agree," to the viral tweet.

Isn't it the cutest reply ever? Well, netizens agreed as they flooded the comment section with heartfelt reactions. Take a look here:

This is how your man should be. Publicly simping for you https://t.co/u8vbHLLfRv — m (@naheinyaar) January 28, 2023

Following the match, Sania received a lot of accolades from the 42-year-old Bopanna for motivating athletes all around the world. Bopanna was quoted as saying, “It’s special for me to play alongside Sania. She did mention earlier that our first mixed doubles together was when she was 14 years old. Today, we got to play a last match at Rod Laver Arena. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get the title but thank you so much for what you have done for tennis,”