Viral: Desi girl performs belly dance on Manike Mage Hithe, flaunts toned midriff - WATCH here

Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva's rendition of Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe has become a global rage now with people from different walks of life performing on the viral number.The song was first uploaded on YouTube by Yohani in May.

From Bollywood stars to Instagram influencers, it seems everyone is enjoying this melodious track. Now, a new video has gone viral on social media in which a desi girl can be seen performing belly dance on 'Manike Mage Hithe'. The girl's dancing skills have left the netizens stunned. The viral video was uploaded by Deepali Vashistha on Instagram. Deepali is a professional belly dancer and she has over 71k followers on Instagram.

Deepali has posted seevral other belly dance videos of herself on Instagram. In the recent viral video, Deepali can be seen shimmying to the viral song. “This song pulled me to this trend (sic),” the video caption read.

Deepali has received good comments for the video and the comments section is full of words like “amazing”, “superb” and “graceful”.