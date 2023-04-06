Viral Delhi Metro girl Rhythm Chanana reveals secret behind her outfits

Viral Delhi Metro girl Rhythm Chanana

Viral Delhi Metro girl Rhythm Chanana is one the most talked about person on the social media platforms right now. Since the video of a girl traveling in Delhi Metro wearing a bralette and mini skirt went viral, netizens were curious to know where she got her dresses from. Replying to the question of her growing followers on Instagram, Rhythm Chanana has revealed that she herself designs the outfits that she wears and that too without any machine. “For all those asking that where do I buy my outfits from….. I design my outfits (each an every inch of it) myself. Also a point to note without any machine….”, Rhythm wrote in her Instagram story.

Rhythm Chanana became an overnight sensation since her video went viral and within a couple of days she gained more than 20,000 followers on Instagram. A few of those followers are appreciating her confidence while a few are not liking her fashion choices. For those who are unaware, the viral Delhi Metro girl is a 19 year old model who aspires to be an actress. She is an acting student and often travels in Delhi Metro wearing clothes that she designs herself.

Netizens also believed that she is trying to copy Urfi Javed but in an interview she clarified that she is not inspired by Uorfi Javed. Rhythm belongs to Fatehgarh Sahib city of Punjab. Rhythm initially used to post her photos in traditional dresses until last year. She posted her first bold photo on October 9 last year and she has been travelling like this for many months now.