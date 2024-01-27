Video of people cooking food on train tracks near Mumbai goes viral, Railways reacts

Twitter
Headlines

Vince McMahon resigns from WWE after former employee files sex abuse lawsuit

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange calls off protest as Maharashtra CM Shinde accepts his demands

Meet Priyanka Panwar, single woman applicant who is now first woman SPOT commando of Uttar Pradesh

This superstar was married thrice, fell in love with actress, had two daughters out of wedlock, one is a superstar

Viral video: Bengaluru bride ditches car for Metro ride to beat traffic woes on wedding day

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This superstar was married thrice, fell in love with actress, had two daughters out of wedlock, one is a superstar

UP recording highest number of colleges to increased female enrolment: Key takeaways from AISHE 2021-22 report

Outrage sparks as Salt Bae charges Rs 90 lakh bill for lavish meal in Dubai restaurant

Fastest 300 by Indian cricketers in first-class cricket history

Weight loss tips: 8 homemade drinks to shed extra kilos

Top 10 bowlers with most wickets in WTC history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: KL Rahul, Jadeja Helps India Take Command, Lead By 175 Runs

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: India Beats England In Their Own Game, Jaiswal Plays Bazball

This superstar was married thrice, fell in love with actress, had two daughters out of wedlock, one is a superstar

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet actress who Indian cricketer fell in love with at first sight, waited 8 years for wedding, she quit films, is now..

HomeViral

Viral

Video of people cooking food on train tracks near Mumbai goes viral, Railways reacts

A viral video on social media shows people cooking and engaging in various activities on the train tracks at Mahim Junction Railway Station in Mumbai.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 07:24 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A video capturing individuals cooking food and engaging in various activities on the train tracks of Mahim Junction Railway Station in Mumbai has sparked widespread concern on social media. The footage, initially shared on X by the account Mumbai Matters, prompted reactions not only from app users but also from the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Mumbai Division - Central Railways.

The short clip reveals scenes of women cooking on stoves placed between the railway tracks, with some girls seen studying in the same area. Additionally, children are observed running around, and some individuals are even spotted sleeping on the tracks. Social media users, terming the situation "dangerous," expressed their worries and called for immediate action from authorities.

The caption accompanying the post on January 24 states, "Between the railway tracks at Mahim JN." The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 18,000 views, and viewers expressed their dismay in the comments section.

"Mahim citizens should submit a letter to their ward for action," suggested one user. Another commented, "Very dangerous, somebody please take action on them," emphasizing the urgency of addressing the issue.

In response to the public outcry, the DRM of Central Railways reached out to the DRM of Mumbai Central Western Railways, urging an investigation into the matter. The concern was further escalated by directing the issue to the Railway Protection Force Mumbai Central Division.

The video has now garnered more than 22,500 views, and numerous users continue to voice their concerns in the comment section. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

IND vs ENG: Fan wearing Virat Kohli's jersey breaches security, touches Rohit Sharma's feet; video goes viral

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

India vs England, 1st Test: India 119/1 at stumps on Day 1, trail England by 127 runs

EaseMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pitti purchases property worth Rs 993400000 in Gurugram

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE