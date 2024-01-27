Video of people cooking food on train tracks near Mumbai goes viral, Railways reacts

A viral video on social media shows people cooking and engaging in various activities on the train tracks at Mahim Junction Railway Station in Mumbai.

A video capturing individuals cooking food and engaging in various activities on the train tracks of Mahim Junction Railway Station in Mumbai has sparked widespread concern on social media. The footage, initially shared on X by the account Mumbai Matters, prompted reactions not only from app users but also from the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Mumbai Division - Central Railways.

The short clip reveals scenes of women cooking on stoves placed between the railway tracks, with some girls seen studying in the same area. Additionally, children are observed running around, and some individuals are even spotted sleeping on the tracks. Social media users, terming the situation "dangerous," expressed their worries and called for immediate action from authorities.

The caption accompanying the post on January 24 states, "Between the railway tracks at Mahim JN." The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 18,000 views, and viewers expressed their dismay in the comments section.

"Mahim citizens should submit a letter to their ward for action," suggested one user. Another commented, "Very dangerous, somebody please take action on them," emphasizing the urgency of addressing the issue.

In response to the public outcry, the DRM of Central Railways reached out to the DRM of Mumbai Central Western Railways, urging an investigation into the matter. The concern was further escalated by directing the issue to the Railway Protection Force Mumbai Central Division.

The video has now garnered more than 22,500 views, and numerous users continue to voice their concerns in the comment section.