Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Video: Odia actor Babushaan Mohanty, wife's public brawl over actress Prakruti Mishra goes viral

Prakuti Mishra's mother has lodged a complaint.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Video: Odia actor Babushaan Mohanty, wife's public brawl over actress Prakruti Mishra goes viral
An FIR has been lodged under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation). (Photo: Facebook accounts of Prakuti Mishra/Babushaan Mohanty)

Odia actor Babushaan Mohanty was on Saturday attacked by his wife Trupti Sathapathy in full public view. The brawl that also involved actress Prakruti Mishra has gone viral. Here's what happened. 

Many videos on the Internet show Trupti Sathapathy trying to drag Babushaan Mohanty out of his car. She is seen holding the actor's collar. "Please brother, please help me!" Mishra pleaded from the front seat to those recording the videos. 

Trupti Sathapathy then attacks Mishra who was sitting in the passenger seat. The actress scampered toward an autorickshaw to safety. "My family was destroyed by her," she shouted. 

Mishra responded by saying, "She has gone mad". 

Meanwhile, Prakuti Mishra's mother has lodged a complaint saying her daughter's car was blocked by some people on her way to work. She said the actor was mentally and physically assaulted. 

An FIR has been lodged under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, Deputy Commissioner of Police Prateek Singh said at a press conference.

The investigation is on. 

With inputs from PTI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ISC Class 12th Result 2022 date, time: Class 12th result likely to be declared TOMORROW at cisce.org
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.