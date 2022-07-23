Video: Odia actor Babushaan Mohanty, wife's public brawl over actress Prakruti Mishra goes viral

An FIR has been lodged under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation). (Photo: Facebook accounts of Prakuti Mishra/Babushaan Mohanty)

Odia actor Babushaan Mohanty was on Saturday attacked by his wife Trupti Sathapathy in full public view. The brawl that also involved actress Prakruti Mishra has gone viral. Here's what happened.

Many videos on the Internet show Trupti Sathapathy trying to drag Babushaan Mohanty out of his car. She is seen holding the actor's collar. "Please brother, please help me!" Mishra pleaded from the front seat to those recording the videos.

Trupti Sathapathy then attacks Mishra who was sitting in the passenger seat. The actress scampered toward an autorickshaw to safety. "My family was destroyed by her," she shouted.

Mishra responded by saying, "She has gone mad".

Meanwhile, Prakuti Mishra's mother has lodged a complaint saying her daughter's car was blocked by some people on her way to work. She said the actor was mentally and physically assaulted.

An FIR has been lodged under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, Deputy Commissioner of Police Prateek Singh said at a press conference.

The investigation is on.

With inputs from PTI