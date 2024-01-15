Video: Meet man who is travelling from India to Australia on bicycle; watch

Ashish went on a trip, not a regular trip, but an inter-continental trip from India to Australia.

Adventures release dopamine and adrenaline, which are followed by other feel-good hormones that make you feel pleased and fulfilled. And this dopamine release is making Ashish Jerry Choudhary take full swing on an adventurous trip.

Ashish went on a trip, not a regular trip but an inter-continent trip from India to Australia. Using the incredible videos that he shares on his Instagram account, @jerrychoudhary, he offers us a singular window into the various cultures and breathtaking landscapes that he comes across in every country. All Mr. Jerry needs is a bike, a backpack, and a strong sense of adventure to share updates about his travels.

Mr. Jerry is a travel vlogger and Delhi University alumnus, based on his Instagram account. He encourages people to use bicycles as a way to contribute to environmental conservation on his page.

According to news agency PTI, 26-year-old Ashish Jerry Choudhary, who was raised in an Army family in Budania village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, is traveling to various countries to speak with students at schools and other educational institutions about environmental awareness, with a focus on promoting a plastic-free lifestyle.

Jerry always records his meetings with locals, the breathtaking scenery, and the odd obstacle he encounters while traveling across borders. To those seated at home, it resembles a virtual tour. As Jerry pedals through nations like Burma, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, the videos depict a variety of cultures. It captures the distinct atmosphere of every location he visits, making it a visual feast.