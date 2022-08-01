Uttar Pradesh woman throws child in front of tractor, shocking video goes viral

Twitter(@NewsNvbc)

Another disturbing video has surfaced on social media that has shocked people across the internet. The video is from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda and it shows an incident that took place in Lale Mau village under Colonelganj police circle.

As seen in the video, a young woman threw her little girl in front of a tractor so she could prevent it from moving forward.

The driver managed to avert a mishap and stopped the tractor in time.

There was a land dispute between two brothers and one of them tried to plough his other’s field and claim possession on Sunday.



To stop the tractor from moving forward, the wife of one of the brothers threw her infant daughter in front of it.



The entire incident was filmed on a mobile by a local resident and the video clip has gone viral on the social media.



SP Gonda, Akash Tomar said that he had seen the video clip and the matter was being probed.



He said that appropriate action would be taken after the matter is investigated.