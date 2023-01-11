Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Uttar Pradesh: Video of 14 men performing stunts on 3 bikes goes viral, cops take action

Uttar Pradesh: After the video goes viral, police took action in the matter and seized the bikes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 05:47 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Video of 14 men performing stunts on 3 bikes goes viral, cops take action
Uttar Pradesh: Video of 14 men performing stunts on 3 bikes goes viral, cops take action (Photo: Twitte)

Uttar Pradesh: A video of 14 people performing stunts on three bikes has gone viral on the internet. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district.

After the video of the incident surfaced, the police seized the bikes and further action is being taken. In the viral video, all 14 men on three bikes -- 6 on one and 4 each on two bikes -- were seen in the Deorania police circle of Bareilly.

The men can be seen performing a dangerous stunt on the Bareilly-Nainital highway. None of them is wearing helmets as seen in the video. Check out the video here:

SSP Bareilly Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia said, "Once the information was received, the bikes were seized. Further action is being taken."

READ | #Instagramdown trends on Twitter, netizens start hilarious meme fest

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hansika Motwani is a true 'beach baby,' these five sexy photos prove it
Fried Tarantula Spider, Nested soup: These are the world's most weird dishes
Khakhee The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, list of 5 must-watch OTT releases
From Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood celebs who have turned into entrepreneurs
New Year's Eve celebrations across India including Delhi, Manali, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi: Cash van security guard shot dead outside ICICI Bank ATM, Rs 8 lakh looted
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.