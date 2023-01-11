Uttar Pradesh: Video of 14 men performing stunts on 3 bikes goes viral, cops take action (Photo: Twitte)

Uttar Pradesh: A video of 14 people performing stunts on three bikes has gone viral on the internet. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district.

After the video of the incident surfaced, the police seized the bikes and further action is being taken. In the viral video, all 14 men on three bikes -- 6 on one and 4 each on two bikes -- were seen in the Deorania police circle of Bareilly.

The men can be seen performing a dangerous stunt on the Bareilly-Nainital highway. None of them is wearing helmets as seen in the video. Check out the video here:

14 men perform stunt on 3 bikes in UP's Bareilly, Land in Trouble after Video goes viral bikestunt Bareilly nainital UttarPradesh Bikedangerousstunt pic.twitter.com/TyuK9BRX4V January 11, 2023

SSP Bareilly Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia said, "Once the information was received, the bikes were seized. Further action is being taken."

