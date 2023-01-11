Search icon
#Instagramdown trends on Twitter, netizens start hilarious meme fest

Instagram is now working for several users after partial outage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 04:16 PM IST

Instagram is reportedly down for some users globally. While some said they face problems with their Insta feed, others said that they were not able to send Instagram DM. However, the Facebook-owned app is now working fine for several users.  

According to Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services, most users are complaining of the outage since 12 noon today. Many users are also complaining about this on Twitter with hilarious memes. #Instagramdown is also trending on Twitter. Check what people are saying about the outage.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

