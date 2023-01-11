Instagramdown trends on Twitter, netizens start hilarious meme fest

#Instagramdown trends on Twitter, netizens start hilarious memefest (Photo: Twitter)

Instagram is reportedly down for some users globally. While some said they face problems with their Insta feed, others said that they were not able to send Instagram DM. However, the Facebook-owned app is now working fine for several users.

According to Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services, most users are complaining of the outage since 12 noon today. Many users are also complaining about this on Twitter with hilarious memes. #Instagramdown is also trending on Twitter. Check what people are saying about the outage.

instagramdown



Meanwhile me who doesn't get any dm pic.twitter.com/eHpM9jBZVi — DP (@_Dptweets7) January 11, 2023

Instagram employees waking up to sort it out right now nstagramdown pic.twitter.com/18zaILFZFq — Sabeehah Hilmy (@sabeehahhilmy) January 11, 2023

instagram



Twitter being flooded by people after instagramdown be like - pic.twitter.com/hhXVysmtNo — Witty Doc (@humourdoctor) January 11, 2023

Everyone running on Twitter to see if Instagram is acutally down nstagramdown pic.twitter.com/wU189gY5nC — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) January 11, 2023

Me overthinking that she left me on seen only to realise instagram DMs are not working nstagramdm instagramdown instadown pic.twitter.com/PtdFf7KEMH — Hrishikesh Gharat (@hrishi_gharat) January 11, 2023

Everyone right now on twitter, to search for insta DMs status.instagramdown instagram pic.twitter.com/etoIyeVoOj — Siddhesh Kubal (@scooterlifeIND) January 11, 2023

Instagram down again. Unable to sendreceive text pic.twitter.com/kimxhmBtrE — Shady India(@Shadyind) January 11, 2023

