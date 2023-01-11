Search icon
Pakistani girl Ayesha lip-syncs to 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in viral video, netizens say 'without makeup toh...'

This time, a new video of the 18-year-old lip-syncing to 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' from Blackmail movie has surfaced on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Ayesha, the internet's newest sensation and a prominent social media influencer from Pakistan, has reached the farthest reaches of the globe with her viral video in which she dances to the tunes of an old Bollywood song called 'Mera dil ye pukare aaja.' The Pakistani girl is again making headlines.  This time, a new video of the 18-year-old lip-syncing to 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' from Blackmail movie has surfaced on the internet. The clip was shared by user @oyee_ayesha.a on the Instagram and has amassed over 44,000 views so far.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayesha (@oyee_ayesha.a)

In the clip shared on Instagram, Ayesha can be seen wearing a cool hoodie while lip-syncing to the lyrics of the retro song. Her expressions were absolutely on-point and you should definitely check the clip out.

READ: Viral video: Girl's killer dance moves to 'Mera Balam Thanedar impresses internet

The video clip received over 10,000 views after being shared online. Netizens obviously couldn't get enough of the video and flocked to the comments section to express their feelings.

Here are some comments from netizens:

One user wrote “Without makeup ye kesi lagti hai”. “Now this is cool,” posted an individual. “This is so so good,” shared another. A third Instagram user wrote, “Awwwww how adorable.I loved it, superb” Many also dropped fire emoticons for the viral clip.

