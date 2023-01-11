Search icon
Viral video: Girl's killer dance moves to 'Mera Balam Thanedar impresses internet

So, when a video of a girl dancing to popular Haryanvi song namely 'Mera Balam Thanedar' surfaced online, it drew a lot of attention.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: People nowadays record videos of themselves while nailing trends and participating in various social media challenges. Some people will even go to great lengths to capture the perfect reel. So, when a video of a girl dancing  to popular Haryanvi song namely 'Mera Balam Thanedar'  surfaced online, it drew a lot of attention. The girl in the video is identified as Pihu Gill and the clip is shared on her official Instagram account.

Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pihu Gill (@priyanka2gill)

In the now-viral clip, the girl identified as Pihu  absolutely nailed all the fun steps of the song. Her energectic dance movements were perfectly timed to the song's catchy beats. She smiled sweetly throughout her performance, winning the hearts of online viewers.

The video garnered over 2.3 million views after being shared online. It also triggered a plethora of reactions from netizens and they flooded the comments section with their heartfelt reactions.

Check out some of the comments here:
One person in the Instagram comments said, "You are perfect expersion ji superb performance." A second person added, "You looking like a beautiful yellow flower priyanka" A third person commented, "agta hai Ishwar ne aapko badi fursat se banaya hai. "

Hot photos that prove Disha Patani looks irresistibly sexy in bodycon
Hina Khan spreads sparkle in lace lehenga, see pics
Anushka Sharma wraps up Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress, cricketer gives final clap to end film's shoot
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
Ratan Tata’s birthday 2022: Know the 5 most expensive things owned by Tata
First-image
Delhi: Cash van security guard shot dead outside ICICI Bank ATM, Rs 8 lakh looted
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
