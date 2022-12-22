Uttar Pradesh: Photo of 'two in one' public toilet built under government scheme goes viral | Photo: Twitter/@Nobaggages

In a very bizzare incident that occurred in Uttar Pradesh, two toilet seats in a single enclosure, and there is no partition between them. On social media, pictures of the restroom facility at Gaura Dhundha village in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district have gone viral.

As per media reports, the toilet facility, or Izzat Ghar as it is known in government language, cost 10 lakh to construct. People find it challenging to use the public restrooms at the Izzat Ghar because some enclosures lack doors and others have only two toilet seats without a partition.

In this instance, the condition of the restrooms shocked Panchayati Raj officials in Kudarha Block, which is 20 kilometres from the township headquarters. After that, the accused has been served with a notice. When discussing this entire situation with District Panchayati Raj Officer Namrata Sharan, she informed me that a notice had been sent to the offending secretary and that strict action had been taken.

The official claimed that he had also been told to repair the public restroom as soon as possible. In addition to this, those found guilty after receiving a report will also face punishment. Panchayati Raj Officer Namrata Sharan stated that she had personally investigated the area and was shocked by the state of the public restroom.

