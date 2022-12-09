Search icon
Delhi Shocker: 3-year-old boy found dead in public toilet; undergarments, biscuits and money found near body

Senior police officer reported that while there were no obvious signs of injury to body, boy's underwear, biscuit packets, and some cash were found.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 05:24 PM IST

In Shahdara's Jhilmil Industrial Area, a slum cluster, a three-year-old boy's body was discovered in a public restroom, according to police on Friday. The child's identity, who was residing in the slum cluster with his parents, has been proven, authorities claimed.

A senior police officer reported that while there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body, the child's underwear, biscuit packets, and some cash were discovered nearby. According to police, an investigation is being conducted to determine the precise cause of death, which won't be known until a post-mortem report is received.

According to initial investigation, the child's mother gave him Rs 15 on Thursday around 3 p.m. to purchase biscuit packets. However, a person who was in the same slum complex's public restroom noticed his body a half-hour later. According to a senior police officer, the individual informed the police of the situation.

When they went to the public restroom at around 4 o'clock, four local boys reportedly discovered the boy's dead body, as per the media reports. One of them called the police and alerted them to the situation. Police and a forensics team arrived on the scene to investigate the situation. The deceased was later transported to the mortuary at Delhi's Guru Teg Bhadur Hospital.

The senior police officer continued, "No case has yet been registered in the matter as we are still investigating the actual cause of death, which will only be determined after the post-mortem examination." Although a thorough investigation is being conducted, police have currently ruled out the possibility of a sexual assault and stated that there are no CCTV cameras installed near the slum cluster.

According to police, the deceased's mother is a stay-at-home mom and his father is a labourer at a cable factory.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

