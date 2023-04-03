Search icon
‘No, she is not Uorfi’: Delhi metro girl video goes viral for wearing bra and mini skirt, netizens spark debate

A viral video of 'Delhi Metro girl' is sparking debate all over the social media platform regarding the choice of her clothes while she is travelling in Delhi metro.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

Picture credits: Twitter screenshot- @NCMIndiaa

A woman has taken social media by storm with her choice of outfit in the Delhi Metro. Photos of an unidentified woman wearing a short dress that has been dubbed "Delhi Metro Girl" have gone viral and ignited a spirited internet discussion. Numerous accounts posted images and videos of the girl wearing a bra top and a miniskirt a few days earlier, which many people found offensive. A few days ago, a man wearing undergarments was booked by the police.

The heated discussion on the ‘Delhi metro girl’ went viral on the internet, where some people said that people should not question anyone’s rights regarding their choice of clothes while several people slammed for unfair treatment of the man who was in a similar situation. Here is the netizens’ reaction to the incident. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

