‘No, she is not Uorfi’: Delhi metro girl video goes viral for wearing bra and mini skirt, netizens spark debate

Picture credits: Twitter screenshot- @NCMIndiaa

A woman has taken social media by storm with her choice of outfit in the Delhi Metro. Photos of an unidentified woman wearing a short dress that has been dubbed "Delhi Metro Girl" have gone viral and ignited a spirited internet discussion. Numerous accounts posted images and videos of the girl wearing a bra top and a miniskirt a few days earlier, which many people found offensive. A few days ago, a man wearing undergarments was booked by the police.

The heated discussion on the ‘Delhi metro girl’ went viral on the internet, where some people said that people should not question anyone’s rights regarding their choice of clothes while several people slammed for unfair treatment of the man who was in a similar situation. Here is the netizens’ reaction to the incident.

Another video of Delhi Metro.



If this is an example of WOMEN EMPOWERMENT, then alas our young generation GIRLS can be victim of such EMPOWERMENT



And this is exactly what SHAMELESS FEMINISTS want.

I would call it CULTURAL GEN*CIDE.#delhimetro @OfficialDMRC pic.twitter.com/BrmjBQ3u32 — Barkha Trehan / बरखा त्रेहन (@barkhatrehan16) March 31, 2023

This man was booked by police under Nudity , Meanwhile this girl crossed all the limit of Nudity.

Is it Gender Equality ? @DCP_DelhiMetro & @DelhiPolice will you book her ? pic.twitter.com/TwwUW6za8O — G_Hotspot (@VImvinit007) March 31, 2023

Some are saying, she was ditched by some guy who was suppose to pick her up for a private pool party. She felt it was safest to travel metro instead of taking a cab or auto — Mrs. Bhardwaj (@A_Bhardwaj19) March 31, 2023

Man in 1st pic was slammed by public for wearing under garments in train later booked by police.

But when my friend posted a video about the lady in 2nd pic for wearing almost nothing, he got trolled.

If the women have right then men too have that right.

Roam naked, mujhe kya pic.twitter.com/nTH3iAsD3r — The Epic Lady (@sincerely_epic) March 31, 2023