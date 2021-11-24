Two women dazzle internet with Giddha moves to Boliyan in viral video- WATCH

India is the land of many traditions and cultures, through which many different art forms originate. Another such art form that is performed in some parts of the country is Giddha, which is full of vibrant and colorful outfits, along with enthusiastic moves.

Giddha is a type of folk dance that is popularly performed in Punjab by women. Women often don colorful traditional clothing and perform to an upbeat tone with catchy and bold dance steps. Now, a video of two women performing this dance on social media has gone viral.

The viral video was posted on Instagram by a user named Simran Kaur. In the video, Simran, alongside another woman can be seen performing the Giddha to the popular song Boliyan by Amrita Deepak. Both the women performed upbeat steps with enthusiasm and fervor in the video.

The video shows the two women dancing against the backdrop of beautiful trees on an uplifted platform. The women were dressed in vibrant salwar and kurta in the video, and their bold and amazing dance moves were in sync with each other.

The video was uploaded by Simran on Instagram on November 13 and has since gone viral. The video has garnered nearly 2 lakh views since it was uploaded with over 14,000 likes on Instagram social media and hundreds of comments.

Netizens were amazed at their amazing dance skills and showered the video with positive comments. One user commented, “Kya Baat hai all your steps are so energetic” while another user said, “very energetic.”