Twin engineer sisters from Maharashtra marry same man, videos goes viral

New Delhi: We are sure you agree that the internet is becoming increasingly interesting by the day. For those who don't, we've got a video for you. A video of twin sisters who work as IT engineers in Mumbai married the same man in Akluj, Malshiras taluka, Solapur district, Maharashtra. Yes, you read that right. The 'controversial' marriage has been approved by the families of the girls and the man. The wedding was reportedly held in Akluj village, Solapur district.

Pinky and Rinky, identical twins in Mumbai, work as IT engineers. The video was posted on Twitter by @imvivekgupta and it has already been viewed over 12k times. The two sisters reportedly decided to marry Atul because they had grown up together in the same house.

The groom, identified as Atul and a resident of Malshiras taluka, was contacted by the family. The daughters were living with their mother after their father died a few days ago. When their mother became ill, the two sisters began driving to the hospital in Atul's car. According to a report in the Marathi online daily Maharashtra Times, Atul became close to the two young women during this time.