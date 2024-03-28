Twitter
Viral

This 40 crore cow takes title as world's most expensive cow

A Nellore cow named Viatina-19 FIV Mara Imoveis has set a new record as the most expensive cow ever sold, fetching $4.8 million at an auction in Brazil.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 02:01 PM IST

In a remarkable development within the livestock auction circuit, attention has been captivated by the extraordinary sale of a Nellore cow, famously known as Viatina-19 FIV Mara Imoveis, setting a new record as the most expensive cow ever sold. This exceptional bovine fetched an astounding $4.8 million (Rs 40 crore) at an auction held in Brazil, drawing the admiration of both livestock enthusiasts and the general populace.

This landmark sale not only signifies a milestone in the annals of livestock auctions but also underscores the significance accorded to superior genetic traits within the livestock industry. The Nellore breed, distinguished by its striking white coat and the characteristic hump atop its shoulders, traces its origins to India but has burgeoned into one of Brazil's most prominent breeds. The auction unfolded in Arandu, Sao Paulo, Brazil, showcasing the global appeal and demand for such elite specimens.

Scientifically classified as Bos indicus, the Nellore breed is descended from the Indian Ongole cattle, renowned for their resilience and adaptability. The breed's introduction to Brazil dates back to 1868 when the first pair of Ongole cattle arrived by ship in Salvador, Bahia. Subsequent importations, including animals from the Hamburg Zoo in 1878 and a significant influx in the 1960s, paved the way for the widespread propagation of the breed across Brazil.

The inherent robustness, efficient metabolism, and resistance to parasitic infections exhibited by the Nellore breed render it highly coveted among livestock farmers. Notably, Viatina-19 FIV Mara Imoveis epitomizes these coveted traits, having been meticulously bred to amplify its genetic advantages. The sale of Viatina-19 FIV Mara Imoveis transcends mere commerce; it embodies the promise of its genetic lineage. The genetic material it carries, in the form of embryos and sperm, promises to propagate offspring endowed with superior characteristics, thereby contributing to the enhancement of the Nellore breed. It's this potential that underpinned the remarkable price commanded at the auction.

The substantial price tag attached to Viatina-19 FIV Mara Imoveis reverberated across the international livestock market, reaffirming the breed's value and bolstering its global standing. Nellore cows already constitute a significant portion, approximately 80 percent, of Brazil's cattle population. Their resilience to adverse environmental conditions and straightforward breeding requirements render them an eminently practical choice for livestock farmers across Brazil's diverse climates.

In essence, the sale of Viatina-19 FIV Mara Imoveis not only shatters records but also underscores the enduring appeal and value of superior genetic lineage within the livestock industry, affirming the Nellore breed's preeminence on the global stage.

