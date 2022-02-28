Sugar? Yes, please! Man performs magic trick, blows netizens minds - WATCH viral video

The internet is filled with people showing off their dance moves, singing and various other talents. Some do it for likes and comments while others do it for fun. This latest video is going viral where a man is performing a magic trick and it's not a simple one.

Also Read | Crocodile tries to escape by breaking van's window - Check out VIRAL video

The small clip shows a man performing a magic trick with a sugar sachet. The man is seen opening the sugar sachet and pouring the sugar in his hand and throwing the sugar in the air but somehow manages to bring it back and pour it into the sachet again.

Take a look at the video:

I’ve watched this 57 times and still can’t figure it out (via jadon.ray/TT) pic.twitter.com/TjsFrm7Udg February 25, 2022



Since the video was posted, netizens have been going crazy over the magic trick and are racking their brains as to how he might have done it.

The video was originally posted on TikTok by Jadon Ray and later posted on the microblogging platform, Twitter by an account named Overtime and has garnered over five million views.

The user on Twitter captioned the video, "I've watched this 57 times and still can't figure it out."

Netizens are busy making up their own theories about the magic trick and leaving great comments on the post.