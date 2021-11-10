SpiceJet air hostess dances on passenger bridge to popular Punjabi song - WATCH viral video

After the video of an IndiGo air hostess dancing to the Sri Lankan song 'Manike Mage Hithe' went viral on social media, several air hostesses shared videos dancing on an empty fight or at the airport. Now, another video has gone viral which shows SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi, who had earlier gone viral for her dance videos, dancing to a Punjabi song with her colleague.

In the video which is going viral on Instagram, Uma and her colleague could be seen dancing to a Punjabi song titled 'Na Na', originally sung by Mickey Singh and Jonita Gandhi.

Watch the viral video.

The air hostess can be seen dancing on the passenger boarding bridge with her colleague. Notably, the bridge is an enclosed passageway extending from an airport terminal gate to the airplane.

Uma and her colleague could be seen dancing to the song 'Na Na' with zest, dressed in their uniform.

So far, Uma's video has garnered thousands of views and social media users have posted several heart emoticons in the comments section as well.