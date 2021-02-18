Shweta is trending! After 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai', THIS girl takes internet by storm

A new meme is in the market after the grand success of 'Pawri ho rahi hai' and is taking the internet by storm. This time it is a girl named Shweta whose viral video has left netizens in splits. Shweta has became a subject of memes as social media users cracked hilarious jokes and borrowed lines from Hindi films to post their reactions.

So who is Shweta and why is she trending?

You don't have to rake your brains as we tell you the answer to your question. She is trending because of a leaked Zoom call of a online class where a girl named Shweta forgot to mute her mic. While that is one gaffe all of us have committed in the course of last year, it was her private discussion with a friend that went public and got people's attention online.

In the video going viral, the girl continues to share some private details of a boy, who had asked her to keep it a secret. Fellow students try to warn her that her mic is on, but she does not listen.

"Usne ye apne best friend ko bhi nahi bataya (He didn’t even say it to his best friend)," Shweta is heard saying at one point. To this, a fellow student quipped, "Ab ye 111 logo ko pata chal gaya hai (Now, 111 people have heard of it)."

Not only did the audio of the Zoom call went viral across social media platforms from YouTube to Instagram, it also triggered a hilarious meme-fest online. Twitterati shared memes to make fun at the girl's gaffe, adding that there is always a Shweta in every Zoom call who unwittingly gives out all secrets.

Shweta, thus, occupied the top spot on the trends list on Twitter and memes just accelerated her popularity. An audio clip of her conversation is also doing the rounds of the internet.