She's back! Viral girl from Pakistan Ayesha drops new dance video, Internet is highly impressed

Screengrab

New Delhi: A Pakistani girl's dance moves have captivated social media users. Ayesha, an 18-year-old girl from Lahore, performed a mesmerizing dance to Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Ye Pukare at a wedding and became an overnight sensation after a video of the performance went viral on the Internet. Now the viral girl has shared her new dance video on her official Instagram account. This time Ayesha can be seen grooving to popular Bollywood song Marjani from the movie Billu with her friends. The short segment appears to be from a wedding function and the internet is going gaga over this short segment. Take a look here:

In the viral clip, one can see Ayesha grooving to the catchy beats of Sunidhi Chauhan’s hit track Marjaani from the movie Billu. She is seen dancing with her friends and their killer energy drew millions of eyes and a thunderous round of applause from the internet. Ayesha's dance moves were flawless, and you might find yourself watching the video on repeat like we did. "Memories #viralvideos #fyp #dancevideo #positivevibes" Ayesha captioned the clip.

The video was posted on Instagram 11 hours ago and has since received over 775k views. Netizens were impressed by Ayesha's performance with her friends and showered them with compliments in the comments section.

“Seen this video more than 30 times, your moves amazing Love From India,” expressed an Instagram user. “Awww you guys are so damn good Itna enjoy karke dance karna hay bs zindagi me!” posted another. “You are a perfect dancer..huge fan from India,” commented a third. “OMG this is so fantasic, i really loved your dance,” wrote a fourth.

And, if you need to refresh your memories, here's the viral dance performance of Ayesha: