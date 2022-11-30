Tamil Nadu: Elephants are fed 'food balls' as breakfast, viral video leaves Twitter divided

Video of camp workers feeding specially curated breakfast virals | Photo: Twitter/ @supriyasahuias

IAS Supriya Sahu, has shared a video on Twitter on November 29 on how elephants are fed breakfast in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. The IAS officer said that the menu for each elephant is carefully curated by the camp Veterinarian.

The elephants are fed food balls made with Ragi and jaggery rice mixed with some salt. The IAS officer uploaded the video with the caption, "Breakfast time for elephants at Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. Each elephant has a defined menu carefully curated by the camp Veterinarian. Ragi, jaggery rice is mixed with some salt and given as food balls to waiting elephants outside #elephants"

Breakfast time for elephants at Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu.Each elephant has a defined menu carefully curated by the camp Veterinarian.Ragi jaggery rice are mixed with some salt and given as food balls to waiting elephants outside #elephants pic.twitter.com/fJg6xJYXX0 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 29, 2022

The video shows the camp workers preparing the elephant meal and feeding it to the elephants who are diligently waiting for their breakfast outside. The video has garnered mixed reactions from netizens. While some appreciate their gesture, others point out at the problematic conditions that the elephants might have been kept in.

Appreciating their gesture netizen wrote, "Admire all Animal lovers and caretakers who love to take care of Elephant. Beautiful video and keep up the good work. You all are blessed souls." "I request you to arrange hand gloves for the people. Animals also get infected by humans and as you are aware Covid again started in China. It's my suggestion only", another user wrote.

A third user said, "What is this camp? The elephants have chains and I see the filed teeth. Of course, the elephants are waiting for their compound feed. They don't seem to have any other option to feed themselves."