Saudi Arabia's first male robot touches female reporter 'inappropriately', video goes viral

Controversy surrounds Saudi Arabia's first male robot, Mohammad, after a viral video accuses it of inappropriate behavior towards a female reporter.

In a recent viral video, Saudi Arabia's first male robot, named Mohammad, has sparked controversy after some netizens accused it of inappropriate behavior towards a female reporter. However, debates have emerged, with some suggesting that the robot may have simply malfunctioned or been programmed to move in a certain way.

Saudi Arabia unveils its man shaped AI robot Mohammad, reacts to reporter in its first appearance pic.twitter.com/1ktlUlGBs1 — Megh Updates (@MeghUpdates) March 6, 2024

The video, which surfaced online with claims of showing the robot's alleged misconduct, has garnered significant attention, amassing over 840,000 views and nearly 8,900 likes within just a day of being shared. Responses to the video have been varied, with some condemning the robot's actions while others defend it, attributing the incident to technical glitches or human error.

Among the reactions from users, one commenter criticized the robot, accusing it of being "coded to be a creep." In contrast, another user argued that the fault lies with humans, suggesting that the robot's response may have been triggered by the reporter's mention of its name. Meanwhile, some speculated about the training of the AI responsible for the robot's behavior, while others simply concluded that it had malfunctioned.

The humanoid robot, Mohammad, made its debut during the second edition of DeepFast in Riyadh, according to reports from the Siasat Daily. Described as a national project showcasing Saudi Arabia's advancements in artificial intelligence, Mohammad introduced himself during the event, stating, "I am Muhammad, the first Saudi robot in the form of a man."

Reports from Al Arabiya shed light on the robot's features, noting that its voice is modeled after broadcaster Nayef Al-Ahmari from the same news outlet. The incident has stirred discussions around the ethical implications of AI and robotics, highlighting the need for careful programming and oversight in the development of such technologies.