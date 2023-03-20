Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

"Maine Copy Tum Se Kiya hai", RJ claims 'Phool aur Kannte' song was copied from Pakistani film, watch viral video

RJ says that 'Phool aur Kannte' song 'Maine pyar tumhi se kiya hai' is not original.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 01:44 PM IST

Still from Phool aur Kannte

Music connects hearts and souls. Specially in India music is an integral part of our successes, failures, love, and heartbreaks. We all have that one song that defines us, one song that makes us dance, one song that brings back a flood of memories. 

Growing up surrounded by a variety of music from classical to folk, to Bollywood we all have our favourite singers, lyricists, and composers who we have admired all our life. And almost the entire nation is connected through Hindi film songs.  

But if someone told you, that your favourite songs are actually a copy of another song, how would you feel?  In a video, RJ Sachin of RedFM busted truth bombs on some of the songs that were major hits but are not original. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sachin Sahani (@heysachin)

 

In one of his videos, he pointed out that the 1991 film 'Phool aur Kaante' song 'Maine pyar tumhi se kia', sung by Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal is copied from a Pakistani song 'Mujhe Dekh Ke' from the 1983 film Himmatwala. M. Asraf was the music composer and it was originally sung by singer and actress Musarrat Nazir. 

He also pointed out that the famous song, 'Tumhe apna banane ki Kasam Khai hai' from Sanjay Dutt's movie 'Sadak' is also a copy of the Pakistani song sung by Musarrat Nazir. 

Read: Man in wheelchair breaks Guinness World Record for largest GPS drawing, inspiring video goes viral

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Radhika Merchant, Anand Ambani’s fiance wears Banarsi lahenga for Isha Ambani welcome party, check photos
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Bull Riding to Big Wave Surfing, take a look at 6 most dangerous sports in the world
Different 'shades' of Sania Mirza: Times when India's Tennis Queen slayed in sunglasses, see pics here
5 budget-friendly foreign destinations from India that will satisfy your wanderlust
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video of leopard entering Indian territory from Pakistan goes viral, BSF alert locals
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.