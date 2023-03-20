Still from Phool aur Kannte

Music connects hearts and souls. Specially in India music is an integral part of our successes, failures, love, and heartbreaks. We all have that one song that defines us, one song that makes us dance, one song that brings back a flood of memories.

Growing up surrounded by a variety of music from classical to folk, to Bollywood we all have our favourite singers, lyricists, and composers who we have admired all our life. And almost the entire nation is connected through Hindi film songs.

But if someone told you, that your favourite songs are actually a copy of another song, how would you feel? In a video, RJ Sachin of RedFM busted truth bombs on some of the songs that were major hits but are not original.

In one of his videos, he pointed out that the 1991 film 'Phool aur Kaante' song 'Maine pyar tumhi se kia', sung by Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal is copied from a Pakistani song 'Mujhe Dekh Ke' from the 1983 film Himmatwala. M. Asraf was the music composer and it was originally sung by singer and actress Musarrat Nazir.

He also pointed out that the famous song, 'Tumhe apna banane ki Kasam Khai hai' from Sanjay Dutt's movie 'Sadak' is also a copy of the Pakistani song sung by Musarrat Nazir.

Read: Man in wheelchair breaks Guinness World Record for largest GPS drawing, inspiring video goes viral