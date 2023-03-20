Search icon
Man in wheelchair breaks Guinness World Record for largest GPS drawing, inspiring video goes viral

Sujith Varghese, a handicapped athlete who achieved a world record for the biggest GPS drawing in Dubai, has inspired numerous more challenged athletes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

Screen Grab

A man who utilises a wheelchair to go about has inspired thousands of Instagram followers by breaking the record for the biggest GPS sketch. Sujith Varghese performed a great achievement by walking the length of Dubai, via the Dubai Mall and the exclusive Burj Khalifa district.

In only sixteen hours after being uploaded to Guinness World Records' Instagram page, the video of his accomplishment racked up over 5.02 lakh views and 47,000 likes.

Since losing the use of his legs in a cycling accident in 2013, Varghese has been on a mission to show that dedicated sportsmen can do anything.

He said in a statement that he was encouraged to go for the record by Dubai's efforts to provide accessibility for individuals with impairments.

Sujith told GWR it was beautiful to draw a slogan that everyone understands and transcends language barriers. With Dubai and Guinness World Records, he has sent a message around the world to a community of like-minded people. Setting the record in Dubai, a city rich in values and accessibility to important people, was a wonderful experience.

Throughout the world, his achievement has inspired viewers to overcome their own challenges and reach their own goals.

