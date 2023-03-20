Saali ka naughty mazak! Sister-in-law plays hilarious prank on her jiju during wedding, watch viral video

Photo via Instagram

Whether it be a reel life or real life, saalies (sister-in-law) in India have always been pampered. Jijus (brother-in-law) are always one step ahead in pulling the legs or making fun of their saalies, but like any brother, jijus are also the first in protecting their saalies. One such video depicting the bittersweet bond between a woman and her brother-in-law is currently going viral on social media.

In the video, the sister-in-law (saali) can be seen playing a trick on her jijaji in a way that took him by surprise. The video shows the groom and his saali standing on the stage with the girl trying to feed the groom some sweets.

READ | Meet Manasi Kirloskar Tata, Ratan Tata family's stylish 'bahu', sole heir of multi-crore Kirloskar Group

In the video, the girl takes the sweet to the groom's mouth, and as soon as he opens his mouth to take a bite, she pulls her hand back. The girl then again offers the sweet and while the groom is prepared for the trick he is left surprised when his saali eats the sweet herself.

Watch the viral video here

With perfect expressions, the saali plays a hilarious prank on her jijaji and this video is sure to bring a smile to your face.

READ | What is Deepika Ghose, IPL mystery girl of Virat Kohli's RCB, up to now? Check out her latest glamorous photos

The video was shared by an Instagram page named 'Funtaap'. The video is now being shared extensively on social media and people are surely loving the cute bond between the jija-saali.

One user wrote, "Sahi Khel gyi," While another commented, "Sali ke saath ye krne ka sapna..Sapna he reh gya." A third user praised the saalis' smartness and wrote, "Waah shabhash".