Ram temple inauguration: These states have declared a holiday on January 22, complete list here

As the eagerly awaited 'Pran Prathistha' ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya approaches on January 22, several states and central governments are embracing the significance of this Hindu event by declaring public holidays or half-days.

The Department of Personnel and Training made a significant announcement on Thursday, stating that all central government offices will be closed for half a day on January 22 to mark the Pran Pratishta ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Temple.

In an official memo, it was stated, "The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 22, 2024, across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions, and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half a day until 2:30 pm on January 22."

Various states across India are gearing up for the inauguration, making special arrangements for the public to partake in the festivities. Here's a comprehensive list of states that have declared holidays or half-days on January 22:

Delhi: Government offices in the national capital will remain closed until 2:30 pm on Monday, January 22.

Uttar Pradesh: State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the closure of educational institutions and liquor shops across the state on Monday.

Maharashtra: The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday on Monday, January 22. Additionally, the stock market exchange has announced a trading holiday on Monday, while a full working day is scheduled for Saturday, January 20.

Assam: The northeastern state of Assam has announced a half-day on Monday, with all educational institutions and state government offices closing until 2:30 pm.

Haryana: All schools in Haryana have been granted a holiday on Monday due to the Ram Mandir inauguration. Liquor consumption will also be prohibited in the state on January 22.

Chandigarh: The union territory of Chandigarh has declared a holiday for all offices on Monday.

Goa: The Goa government has declared a holiday for schools and government employees on Monday due to the Ram Mandir inauguration.

Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a holiday for schools on Monday, along with a dry day that prohibits the sale of liquor and "bhang" in the state. However, government offices will remain closed until 2:30 pm.

Gujarat: Government offices in Gujarat will be shut until 2:30 pm on Monday.

Chhattisgarh: The Chhattisgarh government has announced that all government offices will remain closed until 2:30 pm on Monday.

Puducherry: The union territory of Puducherry has declared a public holiday on Monday.

Rajasthan: The government in Rajasthan has announced a half-day holiday in the state on Monday, January 22.

Odisha: Government offices in the state will remain closed for half a day until 2:30 pm on Monday.

Uttarakhand: All educational institutions in Uttarakhand will remain closed on Monday. Government offices in the state will be shut until 2:30 pm.

Tripura: All government offices in Tripura will remain closed until 2:30 pm on Monday, marking the nationwide celebration of this historic event.