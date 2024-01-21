Ram temple inauguration: These states have declared a holiday on January 22, complete list here

Headlines

Ratan Tata's company to cut 2800 jobs as it will close 2 blast furnaces at...

'If your image is used or morphed...': Rashmika Mandanna reacts after main accused in her deepfake video case arrested

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams: Big update students need to know

Weather update: Delhi-NCR reels under cold wave, dense fog, 'orange alert' issued

Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Tabu or Dimple Kapadia, this actress has won most National Film Awards for Best Actress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Tabu or Dimple Kapadia, this actress has won most National Film Awards for Best Actress

Meet IIT-JEE exam topper Raghu Mahajan, who quit IIT-Delhi during his course due to...

Meet actress, who wanted to crack UPSC exam to become IAS officer, but started doing films due to...

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani: Industrialists invited to Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

10 effective tips for weight loss

Inside pics of floral decorations at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

'If your image is used or morphed...': Rashmika Mandanna reacts after main accused in her deepfake video case arrested

Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Tabu or Dimple Kapadia, this actress has won most National Film Awards for Best Actress

Meet actress, who wanted to crack UPSC exam to become IAS officer, but started doing films due to...

HomeViral

Viral

Ram temple inauguration: These states have declared a holiday on January 22, complete list here

In anticipation of the upcoming 'Pran Prathistha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, various states and central governments in India have declared public holidays or half-days.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 06:55 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the eagerly awaited 'Pran Prathistha' ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya approaches on January 22, several states and central governments are embracing the significance of this Hindu event by declaring public holidays or half-days.

The Department of Personnel and Training made a significant announcement on Thursday, stating that all central government offices will be closed for half a day on January 22 to mark the Pran Pratishta ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Temple.

In an official memo, it was stated, "The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 22, 2024, across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions, and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half a day until 2:30 pm on January 22."

Various states across India are gearing up for the inauguration, making special arrangements for the public to partake in the festivities. Here's a comprehensive list of states that have declared holidays or half-days on January 22:

Delhi: Government offices in the national capital will remain closed until 2:30 pm on Monday, January 22.

Uttar Pradesh: State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the closure of educational institutions and liquor shops across the state on Monday.

Maharashtra: The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday on Monday, January 22. Additionally, the stock market exchange has announced a trading holiday on Monday, while a full working day is scheduled for Saturday, January 20.

Assam: The northeastern state of Assam has announced a half-day on Monday, with all educational institutions and state government offices closing until 2:30 pm.

Haryana: All schools in Haryana have been granted a holiday on Monday due to the Ram Mandir inauguration. Liquor consumption will also be prohibited in the state on January 22.

Chandigarh: The union territory of Chandigarh has declared a holiday for all offices on Monday.

Goa: The Goa government has declared a holiday for schools and government employees on Monday due to the Ram Mandir inauguration.

Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a holiday for schools on Monday, along with a dry day that prohibits the sale of liquor and "bhang" in the state. However, government offices will remain closed until 2:30 pm.

Gujarat: Government offices in Gujarat will be shut until 2:30 pm on Monday.

Chhattisgarh: The Chhattisgarh government has announced that all government offices will remain closed until 2:30 pm on Monday.

Puducherry: The union territory of Puducherry has declared a public holiday on Monday.

Rajasthan: The government in Rajasthan has announced a half-day holiday in the state on Monday, January 22.

Odisha: Government offices in the state will remain closed for half a day until 2:30 pm on Monday.

Uttarakhand: All educational institutions in Uttarakhand will remain closed on Monday. Government offices in the state will be shut until 2:30 pm.

Tripura: All government offices in Tripura will remain closed until 2:30 pm on Monday, marking the nationwide celebration of this historic event.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer, son of a village cloth seller, cracked UPSC exam without coaching with AIR…

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams: Big update students need to know

Stock market to have normal trading on Saturday, remain shut on Jan 22

Ratan Tata's company to cut 2800 jobs as it will close 2 blast furnaces at...

DNA Show: Know significance of 3 Ram Lalla idols to be placed in sanctum sanctorum

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE