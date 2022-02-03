Portuguese father and daughter duo dances to Kancha Badam - WATCH viral video

Anyone who is an active Instagram user would not have missed the now-famous Bengali song Kacha Badam which has been getting viral reception from netizens. A lot of people on the internet might not have understood the lyrics to the Bengali song but that in no way has stopped or slowed down people from enjoying themselves to it.

In this case, the Portuguese father-daughter duo danced to 'Kacha Badam' and shared the video on Instagram from the account @pabloeveronicaoficial. The video has managed to get over 3 lakh views in just a matter of a few hours.

In the surprisingly viral video clip, the father and daughter duo can be seen performing to the tune of the Bengali song.

Their choreography shines through the screens. The Kacha Badam song has now become viral audio on Instagram and other social media platforms and is being used by many to make choreographed dance routine reels.

The man who created the song 'Badam Badam Kacha Badam' goes by the name of Bhuban Badyakar. He was trying to sell his peanut stock and make a daily wage through this song. However, since the song was catchy, it was shared by a large number of people on the internet and went viral soon on various other social networking platforms.