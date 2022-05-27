Passengers break into Garba at Ratlam station as train arrives 20 minutes early

(Image Source: Facebook@Ashwini Vaishnaw/Video grab)

Trains arriving on time is a big deal in India and if it reaches early then passengers consider it no less than a boon. Something similar happened on Wednesday at Ratlam station in Madhya Pradesh. The passengers were so elated with the fact that their train had arrived early that some Gujarati passengers broke into Garba at the station, rejoicing the early arrival of the train.

Read | ‘Fine him': Netizen angered after IAS tweets about gutka stains in airplane

The Bandra-Haridwar Express arrived at the Ratlam station at 10:15 pm, 20 minutes ahead of its scheduled arrival, leading to passengers being overjoyed. As soon as the word got around, some bored Gujarati passengers got down on the platform and started doing Garba. The found a way to entertain themselves as the stoppage would be for half an hour. The video has gone viral now.

Soon other passengers also joined the celebrations, got down from the train and started doing Garba. The stop at Ratlam Junction for the train is typically 10 minutes but an early arrival meant it wouldn't leave the station for about half an hour.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the video on social media Koo and Facebook with the caption, "Majama. Happy Journey." In the video people could be seen breaking into an impromptu Garba performance at Ratlam station.