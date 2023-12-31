Nostradamus predictions 2024: Bizarre things that will happen in New Year

From naval conflict to devastation caused by climate change, here's what you can 'expect' in the new year.

As we prepare to bid farewell to 2023, many are curious about what the upcoming year, 2024, might hold in store beyond the usual new releases and events. Nostradamus, the 16th-century French astrologer known for eerily accurate predictions, has foretold some intriguing possibilities.

New Pope

Nostradamus predicts the arrival of a new pope in 2024. Shockingly, his vision hints at the departure of Pope Francis from this world.

Climate Crisis

The concerning state of our planet is foreseen to worsen in 2024. Nostradamus suggests an increase in dry conditions and widespread flooding.

Royalty Shift

Referencing the succession of King Charles, Nostradamus cryptically suggests a successor lacking the usual traits of a king. This has sparked speculation about Prince Harry or another unknown figure ascending the throne.

Naval Conflict

Another troubling prophecy involves China causing disruption in the Indian Ocean, sparking a naval conflict. However, some security experts suggest China might face defeat in this scenario.

Nostradamus, alongside the likes of Baba Vanga, who was renowned for predictions before her passing in 1996, have foreseen wars, natural disasters, political upheavals, and more for the year ahead. Despite their passing, their past predictions—such as foreseeing Hitler's rise, the 9/11 attacks, and Queen Elizabeth's passing—continue to captivate minds.