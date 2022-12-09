Meta-Engineer Surbhi Gupta, who appeared in Netflix’s ‘Indian Matchmaking’, shares her layoff story

There were significant layoffs and firings at large companies like Meta, Twitter, and others. Several people who were fired as a result of these terminations used social media to share their experiences. Another recent story revealed Surbhi Gupta, who had previously appeared in the Netflix series "Indian Matchmaking."

The parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp made extensive cuts across departments and geographical areas after reporting a roughly 50% decline in quarterly profits, which was the cause of the majority of the job losses at Meta.

Who is Surbhi Gupta?

Surbhi, who allegedly worked as a product manager, didn't foresee having her employment terminated over the course of one night. Gupta reportedly received an email early in the morning that completely shocked her.

The engineer felt disheartened because she couldn't use the computer or the office gym. According to Surbhi, she received the email at 6 am. Her computer and the office gym were both unavailable to her. Gupta, who won the title of "Miss Bharat-California" in a 2018 beauty pageant, said, "It felt like a breakup".

The engineer, who had spent more than 15 years establishing her life in the US and was doing well at work, was shocked to learn that she had been fired. She has been in the US on an H-1B visa, like many others. Additionally, according to the outlet, Ms. Gupta was not momentarily ordered to leave. She will leave the company sometime in January. But after she leaves Meta, she will only be able to stay in the US for another 60 days because she is on an H1-B visa.

Gupta said that the holiday season and most businesses' slowed hiring processes would make it difficult for her to find a new position. Following Twitter and Meta, Amazon also let go of thousands of workers, including a sizable number of Indians.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Bareilly man murders wife after she says no to sex twice in one night