Uttar Pradesh: Bareilly man murders wife after she says no to sex twice in one night

Police in the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh said that a 34-year-old man murdered his 30-year-old wife because he wanted to "have sex twice in one night."

Mohd Anwar gave a video confession to police in which he confessed to the murder. On Monday night, he claims to have woken his wife up for sex. It took some time, but eventually he asked her to do it again. In his wrath, Anwar claimed to have strangled her to death with a rope. He then placed the corpse in a polythene bag and discarded it around 50 kilometres from his house. He reported his wife missing the very same day.

The police discovered the corpse of a lady, who has not yet been recognised, in the hamlet of Ratupura in the district of Thakurdwara on Tuesday. They began their inquiry after filing a murder report (FIR) at the Thakurdwara police station and distributing photos of the corpse to other local police stations. Moradabad police asked Anwar to identify the corpse after they discovered a match with a missing person's report from Amroha. The police said that he confessed to the crime after he broke down under interrogation.

The Amroha resident and murder victim Rukhsar wed Anwar in 2013. The couple now has three children together. The bottom level of Anwar's home is devoted to his bakery, while the upper story is where he and his family reside.

According to Thakurdwara Arpit Kapoor, a circle officer Anwar admitted to having slain Rukhsar. He said he was already frustrated by her actions and intended to eliminate her from the world. A second time she refused to have sex with him on Monday morning, and he used the rope to strangle her to death. He admitted his guilt.

