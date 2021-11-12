'Nahi qubool hai': Bride cancels 'nikah' for THIS shocking reason

Reports state that as soon as the wedding procession arrived at the venue, many guests on the groom's side, including the groom himself, seemed drunk.

An Indian wedding is never complete without a little drama. In more ways than one, weddings in India is like a film with tragedy, suspense, love, excitement, among other things. However, nowadays many brides, as well as grooms, are refusing to get married, sometimes on the day of the ceremony, due to a variety of reasons.

One such incident recently took place in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh wherein a bride rejected the groom after he showed up drunk at their wedding. According to a report in a leading daily, the incident took place on November 7, 2021, at Suthaliya in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh.

Reports state that as soon as the wedding procession arrived at the venue, many guests on the groom's side, including the groom himself, seemed drunk.

The groom was so intoxicated that he could not even stand by himself. When the bride, identified as Muskan Sheikh, saw all this, she decided to not marry the groom and refused to sit in the nikah ceremony.

The bride reportedly told her parents that she will not marry this 'awaara' (referring to the groom). After listening to their daughter, the parents also supported her and asked the 'baraat' to return. The police have also extended their full support to the bride's family.

Notably, last year also, several incidents like this had grabbed headlines in the media where the bride took a stand for herself and refused to get married. One such incident had taken place where the bride decided not to marry her groom after his guests hurt her uncle during celebratory firing.