Mughal emperor Shah Jahan built Taj Mahal for Mumtaz, but the land belonged to...

The construction of the Taj Mahal took around 22 years. It attracts tourists from around the globe with its exquisite architecture.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Agra stands the iconic Taj Mahal, a wonder known worldwide for its beauty. Built in the 17th century by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, it was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983. The construction of the Taj Mahal took around 22 years. It attracts tourists from around the globe with its exquisite architecture.

However, disputes over its ownership have arisen over time. Some claim that the land belonged to a community in Amer, which Shah Jahan had purchased. Additionally, the Jaipur royal family asserts that the land belonged to their ancestors, seized forcefully by the Mughal emperor.

According to the Archaeological Survey of India, the land for the Taj Mahal belonged to the Kachhwaha Rajputs of Amer in Rajasthan. Shah Jahan acquired this land from them to build the monument and in return, provided them with four havelis (mansions) as compensation. Notably, details about these havelis remain less.

In 2017, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy claimed to have documents proving that Shah Jahan had seized land from the Rajput rulers of Jaipur to build the Taj Mahal. He alleged that Shah Jahan forced the Jaipur kings into selling their land at a low price, along with providing them with villages whose value was significantly lower than that of the Taj Mahal land. He also suggested the presence of a temple on the property, although evidence supporting this claim is lacking.

Notably, Jaipur royal family member Diya Kumari had claimed that the Taj Mahal was built on land belonging to the Jaipur royal family. They accused Shah Jahan of forcibly taking over their ancestral land.

Despite the controversies surrounding its ownership, the Taj Mahal continues to stand as a symbol of architectural brilliance.