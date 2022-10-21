Monkey attends funeral of man who fed him, viral video leaves netizens emotional

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Who says only humans feel emotions of belonging and loss? A short clip from Batticaloa, in Eastern Sri Lanka, shows a monkey at a funeral of a man who cared for it and used to offer food. The video is shared on Twitter by a user named Aslaw CC and it has gone viral on social media.

The short segment shows the langur sitting near the man's body for several minutes, attempting to wake him up. It continues to sit next to the man's body. At one point, the langur picks up his hand and shakes it in an attempt to attract the man's attention. Many social media users were moved by the video and praised the man and animal's friendship. The langur's gesture astounded the man's grieving family members and relatives.

Needless to mention, the clip went viral online for the obvious reasons. Netizens were touched after watching the video and shared their thoughts in the comments section of the post. “This is so so emotional,” posted an user. “Gosh it's so touching.. i can't control my tears,” expressed another. “Of course animals have also emotions!!!,” shared a third. “so emotional,” wrote a fourth.