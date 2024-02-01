Meet woman, who is giving up Rs 225 crore to citizens of…

Journalist and activist Marlene Engelhorn of Austria is giving away her inherited wealth of Rs 225 crore to 50 random people.

There are very few people in this world who choose to give up on their million-dollar inherited wealth. The Austrian journalist and activist Marlene Engelhorn is one of the very few; she is giving up Rs 225 crore to fifty selected Austrians.

She is a millionaire heiress who will surprise you by changing the perception of inherited wealth and redefining the bar for philanthropy. According to reports on moneycontrol.com, she is set to inherit an incredible €25 million (more than Rs 225 crore) from her grandmother Traudl Engelhorn-Vechiatto, a direct descendant of Friedrich Engelhorn, the founder of BASF.

The 31-year-old Marlene has introduced a novel project called the "Good Council for Redistribution." Engelhorn said, "I have inherited a fortune, and therefore power, without having done anything for it.”

Her method attempts to involve the people of Austria in choosing the best use for this significant inheritance. 10,000 people have been chosen randomly to participate, in which only 50 people will get the chance to receive €1,200 for each weekend they contribute to the discussions. These chosen people will be given the chance to express their opinions about how the inheritance is distributed.