Meet Pranjal Dahiya, 26-year-old from Haryana, touted as next Sapna Choudhary for her popularity, her net worth is...

Headlines

Aadhaar Card, PAN Card and other Digital IDs can now be added in Samsung Wallet

Oppenheimer-Bhagavad Gita sex scene row explained: Why Nolan, Cillian’s latest film is hurting Hindu sentiments?

Apple iPhones get new iOS 16.6 update, iOS 17 still more than a month away

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 India price leaked ahead of launch, check details

Adnan Sami's ex-wife Zeba Bakhtiar opens up on divorce, 18-month custody battle for their son

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Oppenheimer-Bhagavad Gita sex scene row explained: Why Nolan, Cillian’s latest film is hurting Hindu sentiments?

Apple iPhones get new iOS 16.6 update, iOS 17 still more than a month away

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 India price leaked ahead of launch, check details

Weight loss tips: 7 low calorie snacks to lose belly fat

Top 9 vitamin C rich foods

10 inspirational messages by Suriya

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

Adnan Sami's ex-wife Zeba Bakhtiar opens up on divorce, 18-month custody battle for their son

Vicky Kaushal reveals how he reacts to Katrina Kaif's advice: 'When she has an opinion, I know I have to...'

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic to premiere at TIFF 2023, makers release first look

HomeViral

Viral

Meet Pranjal Dahiya, 26-year-old from Haryana, touted as next Sapna Choudhary for her popularity, her net worth is...

As for Pranjal Dahiya's family, the actress's father's name is Shashi Dahiya and her mother's name is Seema Dahiya. Pranjal's elder brother's name is Sushant Dahiya and her younger brother's name is Rahul Dahiya. She also has an elder sister named Neha Dahiya.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 09:07 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

These days Haryanvi songs are blasting all across the country and social media influencer and actress Pranjal Dahiya has become the lifeblood of the Haryanvi music industry. People spend their lives to achieve the status that the actress has achieved in a short period. The actress is a household name in Haryana and her fans range from children to old people.

Pranjal Dahiya's surname is also Ranjit Bawa. Before entering the industry, Pranjal Dahiya used to make videos on TikTok. The actress who became famous with the song '52 Gaj Ka Daman' is being compared to Sapna Chowdhary these days. Pranjal Dahiya became the pride of Haryana by giving more than 45 crore views on her videos in just 3 months.

Talking about the age of Pranjal Dahiya, the actress is 26 years old. She was born on May 5, 1996, in a Hindu family in Faridabad, Haryana.

As for Pranjal Dahiya's family, the actress's father's name is Shashi Dahiya and her mother's name is Seema Dahiya. Pranjal's elder brother's name is Sushant Dahiya and her younger brother's name is Rahul Dahiya. She also has an elder sister named Neha Dahiya.

Pranjal Dahiya did her schooling at a private school in Faridabad. It is being said that the actress is currently pursuing her graduation and is also focusing on modeling and singing. 

Talking about the net worth of Pranjal Dahiya, the actress charges Rs 50,000-60,000 for a song. Her monthly income is said to be Rs 5 to 6 lakhs. According to reports, Pranjal Dahiya's net worth is said to be around Rs 2 crore. 

Pranjal Dahiya also uses popular social platforms like Facebook and Instagram, and Twitter. She has over 3 million followers on Instagram and often posts photos and videos of herself to keep her fans updated with her life. 

READ | Isha Ambani proves she is 'daddy's little girl' in viral video with Mukesh Ambani, watch

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kanguva: Suriya's period fantasy drama gets a new cast member; Deets Inside

This film producer is Virat Kohli’s brother-in-law; signed Rs 400 crore deal with Amazon, Netflix; his hit movies are…

‘If I get citizenship, I will…’: Pakistani national Seema Haider files mercy petition as couple fall sick

MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: Who is India's richest cricketer? The name will stun you

Meet Mumbai man behind Rs 68000 crore group acquiring India's 1st private hill station for Rs 1814 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE