Meet Pranjal Dahiya, 26-year-old from Haryana, touted as next Sapna Choudhary for her popularity, her net worth is...

As for Pranjal Dahiya's family, the actress's father's name is Shashi Dahiya and her mother's name is Seema Dahiya. Pranjal's elder brother's name is Sushant Dahiya and her younger brother's name is Rahul Dahiya. She also has an elder sister named Neha Dahiya.

These days Haryanvi songs are blasting all across the country and social media influencer and actress Pranjal Dahiya has become the lifeblood of the Haryanvi music industry. People spend their lives to achieve the status that the actress has achieved in a short period. The actress is a household name in Haryana and her fans range from children to old people.

Pranjal Dahiya's surname is also Ranjit Bawa. Before entering the industry, Pranjal Dahiya used to make videos on TikTok. The actress who became famous with the song '52 Gaj Ka Daman' is being compared to Sapna Chowdhary these days. Pranjal Dahiya became the pride of Haryana by giving more than 45 crore views on her videos in just 3 months.

Talking about the age of Pranjal Dahiya, the actress is 26 years old. She was born on May 5, 1996, in a Hindu family in Faridabad, Haryana.

Pranjal Dahiya did her schooling at a private school in Faridabad. It is being said that the actress is currently pursuing her graduation and is also focusing on modeling and singing.

Talking about the net worth of Pranjal Dahiya, the actress charges Rs 50,000-60,000 for a song. Her monthly income is said to be Rs 5 to 6 lakhs. According to reports, Pranjal Dahiya's net worth is said to be around Rs 2 crore.

Pranjal Dahiya also uses popular social platforms like Facebook and Instagram, and Twitter. She has over 3 million followers on Instagram and often posts photos and videos of herself to keep her fans updated with her life.

