Mukesh Ambani buys new 'bomb-proof' Mercedes car worth more than Rs 10 crore, one of India's safest

Vicky Kaushal reveals how he reacts to Katrina Kaif's advice: 'When she has an opinion, I know I have to...'

Virat Kohli is Asia's second highest-paid athlete, first is...

Manipur violence: Over 700 Myanmar nationals enter state 'illegally' in 2 days; fear of clashes intensifies

Wordle 766 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 25

Lifestyle

Isha Ambani proves she is 'daddy's little girl' in viral video with Mukesh Ambani, watch

The video is from the recently held Manish Malhotra fashion show in Mumbai where Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani were in attendance with Kokilaben Ambani greeting friends from the industry after the show.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 08:00 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is a married woman (husband: Anand Piramal) with two kids, however, she remains a daddy's girl at heart. A new viral video circulating online is proof of the same. The video is going viral on social media with many people finding Isha Ambani's behaviour with her father Mukesh Ambani relatable. 

The video is from the recently held Manish Malhotra fashion show in Mumbai where Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani were in attendance with Kokilaben Ambani greeting friends from the industry after the show. However, what caught netizens' attention was Isha Ambani holding on to her dad Mukesh Ambani's hand tightly amid the chaos 

The video is currently going viral on the internet with many people relating to Isha Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's bond. 

One user commented on the video saying, "Dad being a dad... Doesn't matter whether u r Ambani or pauper... Always protective of daughters..." while another said, "Whether it's billionaire business tycoon Ambani, or me a lower upper-class ordinary man, daughters love and affection is same towards their fathers. My daughter who is only 1, whenever I come home from the office hugs me, as if she knows how much stress and hard work I go through. But the feeling can't be explained."

Isha Ambani is the eldest and the only daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani and is married to Anand Piramal. She was blessed with twins. 

Isha Ambani has two brothers - Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. Akash Ambani is married to Shloka Mehta, whereas Anant Ambani, in January, got engaged to Radhika Merchant at the Ambani home in Mumbai - Antilia. 

