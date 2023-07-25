Isha Ambani proves she is 'daddy's little girl' in viral video with Mukesh Ambani, watch

The video is from the recently held Manish Malhotra fashion show in Mumbai where Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani were in attendance with Kokilaben Ambani greeting friends from the industry after the show.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is a married woman (husband: Anand Piramal) with two kids, however, she remains a daddy's girl at heart. A new viral video circulating online is proof of the same. The video is going viral on social media with many people finding Isha Ambani's behaviour with her father Mukesh Ambani relatable.

The video is from the recently held Manish Malhotra fashion show in Mumbai where Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani were in attendance with Kokilaben Ambani greeting friends from the industry after the show. However, what caught netizens' attention was Isha Ambani holding on to her dad Mukesh Ambani's hand tightly amid the chaos

Here's the video

The video is currently going viral on the internet with many people relating to Isha Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's bond.

One user commented on the video saying, "Dad being a dad... Doesn't matter whether u r Ambani or pauper... Always protective of daughters..." while another said, "Whether it's billionaire business tycoon Ambani, or me a lower upper-class ordinary man, daughters love and affection is same towards their fathers. My daughter who is only 1, whenever I come home from the office hugs me, as if she knows how much stress and hard work I go through. But the feeling can't be explained."

Isha Ambani is the eldest and the only daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani and is married to Anand Piramal. She was blessed with twins.

Isha Ambani has two brothers - Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. Akash Ambani is married to Shloka Mehta, whereas Anant Ambani, in January, got engaged to Radhika Merchant at the Ambani home in Mumbai - Antilia.

