Meet Namitha Vankawala, Gujarat-born actress who has temples in her name, fan tried to kidnap her once

Namitha Vankawal/Instagram

South Indian films are dominating all over the world these days. Naatu Naatu song from Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer film RRR created history by winning the Oscar Award few days ago. Film artists in the South are worshiped by their fans like God and they not only worship their favourite stars but also build temple in their names. In this article, we will talk about Gujarat-born actress Namitha Vankawala, who has three temples in her name in South.

Born on May 10, 1981 in Surat, Gujarat, actress Namita Vankawala aka Bhairavi often remain in news due to her bold statements. Namita Vankawala is a big name of the South film industry today. Namita Vankawala’s popularity can be gauged from the fact that three temples have been built in her name in South and her idols are placed in these temples.

Namitha has worked in films in many languages ​​like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Sontham was her debut film.

In 2008, Namitha's devotee built a temple in near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Namitha Vankawala is only the second actress in Tamil Nadu after Khushbu in whose name temple was built in the state.

In October 2010, a fan of Namitha tried to kidnap her when she was at Trichy in Tamil Nadu. In 2012, Namitha Vankawala was chosen by Tokyo TV as the "most beautiful person" in India.