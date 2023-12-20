Headlines

Meet Arzoo Kazmi, Pakistani journalist who is going viral for sensational claims about Dawood Ibrahim

Arzoo Kazmi was born in Pakistan in 1980 in Islamabad and attended the Trinity Methodist High School in Karachi, Pakistan. She later earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Journalism from Punjab University.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 09:39 AM IST

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has been hospitalised in Karachi, Pakistan due to a major health issue, as per the sources. Some reports also state that he has been poisoned, but this hasn't been confirmed yet. As Dawood has grabbed headlines on Monday, Pakistani journalist Arzoo Kazmi is going viral.

Arzoo Kazmi said in a viral video, "It is heard that someone has poisoned Dawood Ibrahim. His health has deteriorated greatly and his condition remains critical. He has been kept in some hospital in Karachi. This news is making rounds on social media and to what extent this is true, it is not known at the moment."

Arzoo also pointed out that due to fear no one would confirm that Dawood was really admitted to the hospital. Arzoo said that people know that if anyone takes any name or tries to confirm anything, then they will also be in trouble.

Arzoo further said that all these things indicate that there is definitely something wrong. The reason for this is that at present in Pakistan, whether it is Twitter Google Services, or YouTube, all have been downed.

Arzoo further said that neither Twitter is opening nor Google services are running nor YouTube channels are working in Pakistan. "Why have all these services gone down suddenly? Something is definitely wrong. There is definitely something that is being hidden. All this cannot happen suddenly."

Who is Arzoo Kazmi? 

Arzoo Kazmi is an outspoken journalist in Pakistan. She is always seen presenting her views very boldly about varied topics. Arzoo has a unique style of conducting the shows on her YouTube channel. She also works as a media consultant.

Arzoo Kazmi has roots in India, Allahabad (then), Prayagraj (now) in Uttar Pradesh India. Her family migrated from India to Pakistan during the British Raj during the Partition in 1947.

Arzoo Kazmi was born in Pakistan in 1980 in Islamabad and attended the Trinity Methodist High School in Karachi, Pakistan. She later earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Journalism from Punjab University. Arzoo Kazmi's father Syed Salahuddin Kazmi was also a well-known journalist who earned a gold medal from the government of Pakistan in 1998 for his contributions in the field. 

Arzoo Kazmi began her career in journalism as a co-editor of Nihao-Salam magazine. She is also a freelancer for many news publications and is a mainstream anchor. 

