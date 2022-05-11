Man with no flying experience lands plane after pilot becomes incapacitated

File photo

A passenger travelling in a private plane and having no flying experience, safely landed the plane in a Florida (US) airport on Tuesday afternoon after the pilot became incapacitated.

According to reports, as the situation unfolded, the passenger was heard in an audio clip, telling air traffic control that he doesn't know how to fly the plane.

"I've got a serious situation here," the unidentified passenger said in the audio. "My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."

Subsequently, an air traffic controller began providing the passenger with instructions on landing the plane, which eventually touched down at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.

In additional audio captured by LiveATC.net, another air traffic controller can be heard telling other planes what had unfolded.

"You just witnessed a couple of passengers land that plane," the tower operator can be heard telling an American Airlines pilot waiting to take off for Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Did you say the passengers landed the airplane?" the American Airlines pilot asked. "Oh, my God. Great job," he said.

Two people were aboard the single-engine Cessna 208 when the pilot had a "possible medical issue," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.