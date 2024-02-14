Twitter
Man spotted with Apple Vision Pro on Bengaluru street, internet reacts

Apple's latest release, the Vision Pro VR headset, has generated excitement among tech enthusiasts worldwide. A recent sighting in Bengaluru's streets, where a user was spotted testing the device, sparked amusement and discussion on social media.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 06:42 AM IST

In a recent tech sensation, Apple's much-anticipated virtual reality headset, the Vision Pro, has hit the market, sparking widespread excitement among tech enthusiasts. Since its debut earlier this month, users have been eagerly sharing their experiences with Apple's latest innovation. One such encounter in Bengaluru has turned heads, with social media users dubbing it a quintessential "Peak Bengaluru" moment.

The snapshot, shared by Ayush Pranav on 'X', captures Varun Mayya navigating the streets of Indiranagar, a vibrant locality in Bengaluru, while testing the Vision Pro headset. Pranav wrote, ''Bumped into @waitin4agi_ while he was having some fun with his Vision Pro on the streets of Indiranagar – gotta be a @peakbengaluru moment.''

The image prompted a range of reactions, from amusement to concerns about safety in public spaces. One user humorously remarked, ''Eye doctors better be prepared for what's coming.''

Another cautioned, ''Don't try in Koramangala. Full of potholes.'' A third chimed in, ''Vision Pro zombies have arrived in the streets of @peakbengaluru.''

The release of Vision Pro by Apple, the world's most iconic device maker, marks a significant milestone for enthusiasts of virtual and augmented reality. Many view this technology as the next frontier in online life after the smartphone. The Vision Pro is specifically designed for more immersive FaceTime chats, gaming, video, and productivity apps.

Notably, the Vision Pro is Apple's most expensive venture since the launch of the iPhone over a decade ago. Priced starting at $3,499, it costs more than three times the most expensive headset in Meta's line of mixed and virtual reality devices.

