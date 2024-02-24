Man dies after bite from illegally kept Gila monster, details here

Christopher Ward, 34, of Lakewood, Colorado, passed away after being bitten by one of his illegally kept pet Gila monsters.

In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old man from Lakewood, Colorado, lost his life after being bitten by a Gila monster that he kept as an illegal pet, according to a report by CNN. Christopher Ward, a resident of Lakewood, had two of these venomous lizards in his home, a violation of city regulations.

Ward's health took a turn for the worse on February 12 when one of the Gila monsters sank its teeth into his hand. His girlfriend, who discovered the alarming situation, promptly dialed 911 just before midnight that day. She recounted finding Ward with one of the venomous creatures latched onto his hand in the room where they were kept.

Following the bite, Ward quickly fell ill, experiencing multiple bouts of vomiting before losing consciousness. His girlfriend, who was in another room at the time, became concerned when she heard unusual sounds and rushed to check on Ward.

After the emergency call, Ward was swiftly transported to a local hospital, where he was placed on life support. Tragically, he was declared brain dead and, despite medical efforts, passed away on February 16.

City officials in Lakewood emphasized that keeping Gila monsters as pets is prohibited within the city limits. The venomous lizards found in Ward's residence have been safely relocated to an animal park in South Dakota. Additionally, 26 spiders that Ward had as pets were also removed from his home.

The Gila monster, scientifically known as Heloderma suspectum, is a venomous lizard native to the southwestern United States and northwestern Mexico. While their venom is primarily composed of proteins and enzymes used for subduing prey, fatalities from these typically slow-moving reptiles are exceedingly rare. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with keeping illegal and venomous animals as pets.