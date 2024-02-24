Twitter
Headlines

Man dies after bite from illegally kept Gila monster, details here

Meet man who quit high-paying job, now owns Rs 86000 crore company, he is brother of…

Janneke Schopman resigns as head coach of Indian women's hockey team due to....

Heroic act caught on camera as man risks life to save mother and baby from raging flood, watch

Meet S Sajana, all-rounder who led Mumbai Indians to victory with last-ball six against Delhi Capitals in WPL 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Man dies after bite from illegally kept Gila monster, details here

Meet man who quit high-paying job, now owns Rs 86000 crore company, he is brother of…

Janneke Schopman resigns as head coach of Indian women's hockey team due to....

Indian celebs who will attend Anant Ambani-Radhika’s pre-wedding event

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Cricketers invited by Mukesh Ambani

Indian players who were dismissed for golden duck in both innings of Test match

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

MIW vs DCW Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 4 Wickets | WPL 2024 Match Number 1

WPL 2024 Match 1, MIW vs DCW: Mumbai Indians Wins The Toss, Choose To Bowl First In Chinnaswamy

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan With Other Bollywood Stars Slay The Women's Premier League

Crakk box office collection day 1: Vidyut Jammwal’s film fails to beat Article 370, collects only Rs 4 crore

Meet actress who belongs to Royal family, left luxury to marry common man, became a superstar after debut, she is now..

Meet actress who worked in superhit films, got married twice, then separated from second husband, she is now..

HomeViral

Viral

Man dies after bite from illegally kept Gila monster, details here

Christopher Ward, 34, of Lakewood, Colorado, passed away after being bitten by one of his illegally kept pet Gila monsters.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old man from Lakewood, Colorado, lost his life after being bitten by a Gila monster that he kept as an illegal pet, according to a report by CNN. Christopher Ward, a resident of Lakewood, had two of these venomous lizards in his home, a violation of city regulations.

Ward's health took a turn for the worse on February 12 when one of the Gila monsters sank its teeth into his hand. His girlfriend, who discovered the alarming situation, promptly dialed 911 just before midnight that day. She recounted finding Ward with one of the venomous creatures latched onto his hand in the room where they were kept.

Following the bite, Ward quickly fell ill, experiencing multiple bouts of vomiting before losing consciousness. His girlfriend, who was in another room at the time, became concerned when she heard unusual sounds and rushed to check on Ward.

After the emergency call, Ward was swiftly transported to a local hospital, where he was placed on life support. Tragically, he was declared brain dead and, despite medical efforts, passed away on February 16.

City officials in Lakewood emphasized that keeping Gila monsters as pets is prohibited within the city limits. The venomous lizards found in Ward's residence have been safely relocated to an animal park in South Dakota. Additionally, 26 spiders that Ward had as pets were also removed from his home.

The Gila monster, scientifically known as Heloderma suspectum, is a venomous lizard native to the southwestern United States and northwestern Mexico. While their venom is primarily composed of proteins and enzymes used for subduing prey, fatalities from these typically slow-moving reptiles are exceedingly rare. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with keeping illegal and venomous animals as pets.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Rakul Preet Singh dances down the aisle, share romantic moments with Jackky Bhagnani in wholesome wedding video

Popular brands owned by Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

This film with no hero, made in Rs 8 crore, earned 800% profit, Bollywood remake led by star kid never reached theatres

Meet Sahil Akhtar, who passed JEE Advanced with AIR 99, then decided not to take admission in IIT because..

Janneke Schopman resigns as head coach of Indian women's hockey team due to....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE